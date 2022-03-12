Jane Street Group LLC Buys 31,478 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 478.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,434.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $81.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

