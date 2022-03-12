Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMBT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 188,198 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMBT stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

