Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 10,840 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 305,614 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after buying an additional 202,157 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,844.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 545,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVSA stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.69.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

