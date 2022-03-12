Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 8,574 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,574 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

