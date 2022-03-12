Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 221.4% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

