Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $610,000 Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGS. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

