Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $1,882,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $93.78 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

