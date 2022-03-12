Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,665,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.22 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.