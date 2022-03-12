Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

