Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS JCYGY opened at $34.39 on Friday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

