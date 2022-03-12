Jason Alger Sells 461 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) CAO Jason Alger sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $11,589.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

