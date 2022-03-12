Jason R. Vanderbrink Sells 3,104 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

