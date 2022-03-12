Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €32.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHIA. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($31.74) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.88 ($45.52).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($31.43) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($39.26).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

