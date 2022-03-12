Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

NYSE:AMG opened at $127.46 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,386,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.