Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.32 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.