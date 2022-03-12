Jefferies Financial Group Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $50.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. Roblox has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $1,631,532.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 14.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,871 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 66.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after acquiring an additional 476,655 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 35.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.