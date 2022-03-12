Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JRSH. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.44.

JRSH stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $85.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

