JOE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.05 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. JOE has a market capitalization of $168.50 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.67 or 0.06608075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.43 or 0.99848256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042089 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 181,045,745 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.