John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the February 13th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PDT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 64,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

