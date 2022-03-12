Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.5% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 117,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86,142 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.