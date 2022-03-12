Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. 1,509,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.36. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

