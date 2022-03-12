Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jones Soda stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. 1,509,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.36. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.
Jones Soda Company Profile (Get Rating)
