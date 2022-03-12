JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 190

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.60% from the stock’s current price.

QLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Quilter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

QLT stock opened at GBX 136.10 ($1.78) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.82.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

