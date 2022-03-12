JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 157.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.73. 596,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,477. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

