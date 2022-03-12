JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 157.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.73. 596,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,477. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98.

