JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.58. JSR has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

