Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 67 at UBS Group

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.60.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

