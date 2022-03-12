Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GRUB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($95.65) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($113.10) to GBX 6,527 ($85.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($128.41) to GBX 6,100 ($79.93) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,738.57.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

