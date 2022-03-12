Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 152.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kaleyra by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $6.43 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $268.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,061 shares of company stock valued at $904,160. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Kaleyra Profile (Get Rating)

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.