Kate Ringrose Buys 193 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose acquired 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($197.25).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($195.64).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 76.10 ($1.00) on Friday. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.

CNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.18).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

