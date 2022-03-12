Kate Ringrose Buys 193 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose acquired 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($197.25).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($195.64).
Centrica stock opened at GBX 76.10 ($1.00) on Friday. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
