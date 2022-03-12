Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KELTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.