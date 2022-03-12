Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KROS opened at $51.75 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $71.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 227,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KROS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

