Keyera Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.90. The company had a trading volume of 661,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$25.03 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

