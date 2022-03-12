Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kimco Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KIM. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

