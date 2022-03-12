Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.51. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 12,818 shares trading hands.

KC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after buying an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after buying an additional 318,928 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after buying an additional 1,322,596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 894,964 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.