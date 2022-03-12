Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.51. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 12,818 shares trading hands.
KC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.41.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
