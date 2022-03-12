Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.68.

KGC opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

