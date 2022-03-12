Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0739

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $45.92 million and $446,906.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002491 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00362697 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.