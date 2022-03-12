Klimatas Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $5,087.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 75.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 87% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars.

