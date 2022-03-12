Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.85) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.04) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.20) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.96 ($14.08).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

KCO opened at €11.67 ($12.68) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €8.48 ($9.21) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($14.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.84. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.58.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.