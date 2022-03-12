Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.26

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $3.23. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 188,631 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

