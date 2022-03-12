Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Koppers reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

KOP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. 141,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. Koppers has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $594.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Koppers by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

