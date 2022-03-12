Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Korn Ferry by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $7,803,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

