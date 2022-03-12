Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $173.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $149.36 and a 12-month high of $184.18.

