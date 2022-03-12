Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 961,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 238,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 276.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 260,641 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $36,436,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.19. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $120.52 and a 1 year high of $144.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.