Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oshkosh by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.06. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.