Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $414.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.12 and a 200 day moving average of $650.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.48 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.70 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $750.91.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

