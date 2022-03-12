Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in HubSpot by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.91.

HubSpot stock opened at $414.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -248.48 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.70 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

