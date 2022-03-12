Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 113,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 55,816 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR opened at $101.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

