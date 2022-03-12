Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 569,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR opened at $101.40 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

