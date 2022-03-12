Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 256 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 73.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after buying an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 35.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in GoDaddy by 35,758.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

