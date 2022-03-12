Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

ITW opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.79 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

